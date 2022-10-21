The Last Jedi was the “best experience” of Rian Johnson’s career

Despite being the most divisive Star Wars movie in recent memory, director Rian Johnson has nothing but fond memories of making The Last Jedi. During a recent interview with Variety’s Awards, Circuit Podcast, Johnson said as much when asked about developing his own trilogy of science fiction movies set in a galaxy far, far away.

“I have talked to [Kathleen Kennedy] about it, and we’re still talking about it,” Johnson explained. “I had such an amazing experience making ‘The Last Jedi.’ It’s entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this [‘Glass Onion’] out and making the next one of these…the answer is I don’t know.”

Following the financial success of Last Jedi in 2017, Johnson was approached by Disney to make a trilogy of Star Wars films, which he readily accepted. Soon after, though, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the House of Mouse was slowing down the release of Star Wars movies because there had been “a little too much, too fast.”

In 2019 Johnson said that his trilogy was still happening, although it was missing from Disney’s slate of Star Wars projects. Following the somewhat muted reception to Rise of Skywalker, Disney appeared to pivot its strategy to streaming, releasing several Star Wars series on Disney Plus.

In the meantime, Johnson busied himself with the thriller movie Knives Out, which was such a massive success that it span off its own trilogy of films. Since then, Johnson’s had his hands full making Knives Out 2 and 3, which hasn’t left much time to develop his sci-fi series.

We've always thought Last Jedi was one of the best Star Wars movies ever, so here's hoping he gets to play in that sandbox again soon.