Hayden Christensen thinks Star Wars sequels “honoured” Darth Vader

Hayden Christensen has some kind words for everyone involved in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. Talking to Kakuchopurei, he spoke highly of the way the science fiction movies included the legacy of Darth Vader.

“I really enjoyed the Sequel Trilogy,” he said. “I think it was great the way that they honoured this character. I really enjoyed sort of everything they’ve been up to, and it was fun for me to just go back to being a fan, and watch these stories like everybody else.” In the sequels, new Star Wars character Kylo Ren worships the spirit of Vader as a young Sith.

Ren’s aspirations are part of a self-fulfilling prophecy, because he was driven to the Dark Side by his uncle, Luke Skywalker. Luke sense that Kylo had incredible power inside him, and fearing another Sith Lord in the family, tried to kill his nephew in a moment of panic. This provokes Kylo to kill all his fellow students and turn to the First Order and Supreme Leader Snoke.

It adds a deep-seeded horror to Vader’s influence. Even in death, the idea of him has sway over those who remain. Powerful stuff, and it sounds like Christensen enjoyed seeing where the villain goes.

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus has Christensen reprising the role for the first time since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. He’ll be starring opposite Ewan McGregor, who’s coming back as the eponymous Jedi Master. The sci-fi series is set after between the prequels and before the Original Trilogy, when Obi-Wan is keeping an eye on Luke Skywalker.

Expect some heartfelt scenes when Christensen and McGregor get to revisit their dynamic. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus on May 27.