Patty Jenkins says Star Wars: Rogue Squadron writing is “going amazing”

Patty Jenkins revealed she has creative control over the upcoming Star Wars film Rogue Squadron, and that the science fiction movie’s script is near completion. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director discussed the filming process for the movie while also saying her team are finishing up the script, and are already putting a crew together.

Tackling a Star Wars movie is no easy feat, and ever since the divisive conclusion of the Skywalker sequel trilogy, it will undoubtedly become even trickier for Rogue Squadron to reach fan’s expectations. However, Jenkins spoke favourably about her collaboration with Lucasfilm, and the movie’s development – hinting that it will be a fresh take on the space-centric saga.

“It’s going amazing. I had been on it already for six months before I even announced that, so we’re pretty deep into it. We’re finishing a script, crewing up, and it’s all going wonderful.” She told THR, “I’m so excited about the story and excited that we’re the next chapter of Star Wars, which is such a responsibility and such an opportunity to really start some new things. It’s really exciting in that way.”

Ever since Disney acquired the rights to the franchise, Lucasfilm have assured fans that all future Star Wars entries will be canon. Although following the lore set up by past movies may appear limiting to a director, Jenkins is confident and has been working with creative executives at Lucasfilm to conceive the Star Wars story she wants to tell.

“I’m fairly free to do the story that we want to do,” Jenkins said, “but you really need to know who’s done what, who’s doing what, where it goes and how it works, and what designs have been done before. It’s a whole other way of working that I’m getting up to speed on.”

The Wonder Woman director also previously revealed in the video announcement for Rogue Squadron that she has a personal connection to the film’s story since her father was an Air Force pilot.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is currently scheduled to release on December, 2023.