Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer shows making of Darth Vader

If you ever wanted to know how Darth Vader gets dressed in the morning, you need to check out the new trailer for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The intense new trailer shows the process in which Darth Vader dons his robotic prosthetics and black armour.

As well as showing fans how their favourite Star Wars characters get dressed we also get a few more plot details. It seems that Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) intended to train Luke as a boy, but Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) objected to the idea after what happened to Anakin (Hayden Christensen). It’s also clear that the Inquisitors – a team of Jedi-hunting Dark Side users – are desperate to track down Kenobi even though he’s presumed dead.

While we’re pretty excited for the upcoming sci-fi series, the whole thing looks quite dark (in a good way). The Empire is at the height of its power, hunting down the few remaining Jedi, and hope is pretty much gone. If only a new hope could rise to put a stop to all the injustices… see what we did there?

Check out the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer here:

Directed by Deborah Chow, Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on the streaming service Disney Plus on May 27. The series sees McGregor reprise the role of the venerable Jedi Master, and he’ll be joined by Christensen reprising the role of Darth Vader.

