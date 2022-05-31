Star Wars Twitter defends Moses Ingram against racist fans

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi dropped on May 27, and the reviews have been broadly positive. Unfortunately, Star Wars “fans” are always on the lookout for, well, wars and once again the toxic side of the fandom has reared its ugly head. After everything that poor Kelly Marie Tran went through, the racists are at it again, but this time with a new target – Moses Ingram, who plays Reva, an Inquisitor.

On Instagram, Ingram shared some of the racist DMs and comments she’s been getting, which she says are in their hundreds. She also posted a video in which she says; “I see those of you out there who put on a cape for me, and that really does mean the world to me because there’s nothing anybody can do about this. There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate, so I question what my purpose is in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening.”

Ingram was trained by Yale Drama, and was Emmy-nominated for her role in The Queen’s Gambit. Last year she appeared in The Tragedy of Macbeth, alongside Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. She was also in Michael Bay’s Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Her video continued; “I don’t really know. The thing that bothers me is this feeling that I’ve had inside of myself – which no one has told me – which is this feeling of ‘I’ve just got to shut up and take it, I’ve got to grin and bear it’ and I’m not built like that. So thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments, and the places that I’m not going to put myself. And to the rest of y’all – y’all weird.”

The official Star Wars Twitter account has made a statement in support of Ingram;

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. pic.twitter.com/lZW0yvseBk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

They added in a second tweet; “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist.” It’s a shame that once again, certain corners of the fandom are giving Star Wars fans a bad name.

