Star Wars posts beautifully cringe dad jokes for Father’s Day

The whole foundation of Star Wars is deeply rooted in the concept of family, for better or for worse. As another Father’s Day passes, it’s time to take a look at the incredibly bad dad jokes that the official Star Wars Twitter account posted this year.

Ever since the first Star Wars movie premiered in 1977, the Skywalker Saga has consistently explored the various family trees of the many Star Wars characters. Some families share a beautiful bond, fighting side by side to protect the peace of a galaxy far, far away. Others would rather recruit their children for more nefarious purposes and rule the galaxy with an iron fist. Whichever side of the good versus evil spectrum the characters land on, family values are never far away from the Star Wars timeline.

And, let’s not forget of course, one of the best plot twists in movie history stems from Star Wars and the complicated lineage of the Skywalker family. With this in mind, the Star Wars Twitter account shared some awful dad jokes to celebrate Father’s Day this year.

We love a good dad joke as much as the next person, but whoever is in charge of the Star Wars account really should Sith down and think about their actions.

One joke asks, “Why don’t other Jedi watch over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine?” before delivering the punchline: “To avoid suspicion, there Kenobi one.” Believe it or not, that’s the best they came up with.

Why don’t other Jedi watch over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine? To avoid suspicion, there Kenobi be one. pic.twitter.com/UlMUgINmhM — Star Wars (@starwars) June 19, 2022

We don’t think Darth Vader will be pleased with the lack of faith in his parenting skills though. Another tweet praises the great father figures of the Star Wars universe, while excluding the iconic villain from the celebrations.

Well, we know who not to go to for fatherly advice. #FathersDay Find them all on @DisneyPlusUK. pic.twitter.com/VW5bVlzrry — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) June 19, 2022

At least the Skywalker kids will have gotten their Father’s Day gifts for cheap. We hear there was a sale on at the Maul, and everything was half off. We’re here all week!