Count Dooku’s origin will be explained in new Star Wars series

It was announced at the D23 2022 event that the upcoming Star Wars series Tales of the Jedi will explore the mysterious origins of ex-Jedi turned Sith, Count Dooku.

The animated series will have six episodes, with three dedicated to exploring Ahsoka Tano, and a further three dedicated to Count Dooku.

The series also now has its first trailer, which you can watch below. The trailer was released at the D23 2022 event, and shows Dooku with a blue Jedi lightsaber, alongside a young Padawan Qui-Gon Jinn. It also glimpse of some epic new villains.

You can check out the trailer for the new Star Wars series below:

It was also announced that the series will debut on Disney Plus on October 26 2022, so fans only have a short wait before the series starts.

