Christian Bale wants to play an iconic Star Wars villain

Christian Bale wants to play one iconic villain from the Star Wars movies. Bale is no stranger to mega-blockbusters, having played major roles in the Christopher Nolan Batman movies, a Terminator sequel, and now an Marvel movie too.

But, that isn’t enough for the actor. Off the back of his role as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, Bale has revealed that he wants to play another villain in a major franchise. This one, however, is a bit more lowkey.

Speaking to THR, Bale said “All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through.” He continued “The real nerds who watched Star Wars way too many times always knew about that one scene where the Stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he comes through. I wanted to be that guy. That was it.”

Bale is, of course, referring to the scene in A New Hope in which a background Stormtrooper knocks his head on the top of a door entrance. It’s undoubtedly one of the most unintentionally iconic moments in Star Wars, capturing the fact that the first ever Star Wars movie was almost a complete failure. It was saddled with production difficulties, it went over budget, and the cast believed it was going to be a flop.

And, though it sounds like Bale’s joking, the actor is one of the most talented of his generation and it wouldn’t be hard to find a spot for him as a villain in the science fiction movie franchise in the future, if he wanted it. Whether that’s as a background Stormtrooper or someone else would be up to him.

Of course, above all, that would depend on when the next Star Wars movie will be. Since the sequel trilogy (the less said the better) ended, the plans for future Star Wars movies have been up in the air. There has been little news about Rian Johnson’s trilogy, or about Taika Waititi‘s movie, and Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was indefinitely delayed. So, while we’d love to see Bale in the galaxy far, far away, we’re not completely sure where he’d slot in.

For more science fiction fun, check out our guide to the Star Trek movies ranked.