Cad Bane actor believes the Star Wars character will come back

While it may not be quite as bad as the MCU with its time-travel and multiverses, Star Wars can also be guilty of the “no one ever really being dead” trend. For example, we all saw Boba Fett fall into the sarlacc pit, just for him to magically become a main character in his own Disney Plus series. And in that series, The Book of Boba Fett, another character died – but it’s not necessarily the last we’ll see of them.

The actor who plays Boba Fett’s rival Cad Bane, Corey Burton, believes that he could well be back. Just like we’ve seen with the seemingly indestructible Michael Myers, Burton told ComicBook.com; “the more evil the character, the more likely it is that maybe he’s not gone.”

“As I was saying to Dave [Filoni] from the very start, where the character was always in peril and apparently may have met an end in the original Clone Wars series, a good villain never dies. I learned that as a kid, with Frankenstein…I saw him, he was killed. And then the castle burned down, and he was drowned and blown to bits… then he comes back.”

“There’s a great rivalry between them because Cad Bane is almost a supernatural, in a way superhuman, not human, bounty hunter,” Burton says. “And of course, he wants to be always the dominant bounty hunter. So Boba is his rival, and it’s like, ‘you’re not going to get me.'”

Burton clarifies that he has no idea if Cad Bane actually will be back, but; “I always hope. I don’t know, I have no idea. Dave doesn’t tell me anything, he wouldn’t, and I don’t want to know. It would be fantastic, but I really don’t have any idea. So as Cad would say, ‘don’t be too sure of anything.'”

