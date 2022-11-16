Andor season 2 is “very different” but “satisfying,” says Tony Gilroy

In a very long new interview with Rolling Stone, Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy discusses what fans can expect from the last two episodes of season one, and gives some idea of what to expect in season two. Gilroy hopes that after the long build-up of the first 12 episodes of the unusual Star Wars series, that the second season will offer satisfaction to viewers.

The second season is due to begin filming in December, and Gilroy says that they’ve been prepping for it for a year. “I’m hoping what we’re gonna do in the second half will make the meal feel really satisfying. Because the first year is really about him [Cassian] becoming, and the last line of this tranche of 12 episodes will sum up where we’ve been trying to get to.”

“And we come back a year later. It’ll be very different. The next four years [of story] are not about becoming a revolutionary. They’re about learning to be a leader and how difficult it is to put the alliance together and what happens to people who are the original gangsters versus the establishment and a lot of different other issues.”

The second season will cover four years, with time-jumps every three episodes. Gilroy says; “really, the second season is about, what does time do to these people? People grow up and people get tired and people betray each other and people change their minds and people get weak and people get crazy.”

As for his plans after finishing the second season of Andor, Gilroy says; “I think about curling up in the fetal position when we’re done and getting a vodka IV for six months… I’m not thinking about anything after this. I have no game plan after this. I just wanna make it [the second season] right and get through it.”

