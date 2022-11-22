Andor becomes a ’70s sci-fi series in this amazing Star Wars video

As the best Star Wars series yet, Andor has been one of the most unexpected surprises of the year. Between all the suspense, insight into the Galactic Empire, and great performances, it’s become the standard-bearer for sci-fi series set in a galaxy far, far away.

A creative new video from Auralnauts puts an even cooler spin on the drama series, imagining it as something rom ’70s. Since Andor is a prequel to Rogue One, itself a prequel to the first Star Wars movie, this edit imagines if this project was what kicked off the entire Skywalker Saga.

That’d mean Andor premiered in 1975 or thereabouts, and let’s just say the aesthetic and sound choices would’ve been very different. The intro is pure synthwave, full of bright lights in the transitions, and a slanted yellow logo. We get scenes cut together in action-packed montage, the occasional freeze frame for the individual actors in the Andor cast such as Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgård, and of course, the voiceover. It’s enough to bring you right back to sitting at the telly on Saturday morning!

You can check Andor from the ’70s below. Beware, you might end up quoting it for days after.

The thriller series follows Cassian Andor, and his journey to joining the Rebel Alliance and pushing back against the Empire at the height of its powers. The reception has been resoundingly positive, including from our own Jakob Barnes, who happily considers it the best Star Wars series thus far. Combined with Andor season 2, we’ll be taken right up to Rogue One, creating a cohesive timeline in the universe.

