Squid Game star joins Star Wars series The Acolyte

There are a couple of new Star Wars series on the horizon, and one of the more intriguing ones is The Acolyte. Set during the High Republic, the sci-fi series is described as a “mystery thriller” that’ll give us some insight into lesser seen Star Wars history, and now a major star is attached.

Deadline reports that Lee Jung-jae, part of the cast of hit Netflix series Squid Game, has been cast as the male lead. No other details have been shared about his character, and he joins Amanda Steinberg, who’s playing the female lead. As of now, we don’t know much about The Acolyte at all.

Leslye Headland, co-creator of drama series Russian Doll, is directing, writing, showrunning, and executive producing. Deadline states that she’s been working with Lucasfilm to put together a diverse cast and crew. Though we don’t know much else, such talent makes this one of the most exciting Star Wars productions in some time, getting away from the Skywalker Saga and into fresher territory with less established actors.

In Squid Game, Lee Jung-Jae plays main character Seong Gi-hun, a down-and-out gambler in the drama series who gets roped into a survival game with a huge cash prize for the winner. The show became a worldwide phenomenon, giving the entire cast huge mainstream attention.

Since Squid Game, Lee has gone on to direct and star in his own thriller movie, Hunt. The Acolyte will mark his English-language Hollywood debut, speaking to the underlying philosophy of wanting this to expand the Star Wars timeline in intriguing ways.

So far, there's no release window for The Acolyte