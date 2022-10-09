New Star Trek Picard season 3 trailer reveals returning villains

The newest Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer has given audiences their first look at the new villain, and some returning ones too. Star Trek: Picard season 3 will be the final season of the Patrick Stewart led sci-fi series, which has continued the adventures of Jean-Luc Picard.

Season 1 and season 2 of Star Trek: Picard saw plenty of familiar faces making a return, with Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Jeri Ryan, and others all reprising their previous Star Trek roles. Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard will take that one step further, as the previous main cast for the series has mostly been put to one side in favour of a full-blown Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion series.

This means that the final season of the Star Trek series will see the main TNG cast returning in major roles, acting as a final send off for the characters after the underwhelming Star Trek movie Nemesis. Previous trailers have shown that the cast will be reuniting in an attempt to rescue a stranded and in danger Doctor Beverley Crusher.

Now, a new trailer for Star Trek: Picard season 3 has been unveiled at New York Comic Con. The trailer gives audiences a better look at the returning characters in the sci-fi drama series, as well a more cohesive overview of the plot. This included get a close-up look at the story’s villains. Check it out below:

The trailer revealed one new villain, who looks the be the primary antagonist, as well as two returning, supporting villains. The new main villain is Amanda Plummer as Vadic. Plummer is the daughter of the late Christopher Plummer, who himself played a villain in the Star Trek movie. We don’t know anything about Vadic other than what the trailer tells us, which seems to be that she is hunting down Jean-Luc Picard, on a quest for vengance. What for? We’ll have to wait and see.

The other big reveals came at the end of the trailer, which shows that Lore and Professor Moriarty will be returning too. Lore is Data’s evil brother, and was a regular recurring antagonist throughout TNG. It isn’t too much a surprise to see him in the trailer, except for the fact that he was deactivated and dismantled by Data in the TNG episode Descent, Part II – we’re sure there’ll be a suitably complex explanation for his presence.

Professor Moriarty was as minor recurring character in TNG who was used to explore the moral implications of the holodeck. Though he started off a villain, he became more benign as the seasons progressed. Like Lore, his story appeared to have been concluded by TNG, but, as we know from the Star Wars movies, no one’s ever really gone.

