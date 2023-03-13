Star Trek Picard production designer has an answer to fan criticisms

In his Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 4 recap, our reviewer singled out the production design for praise, “giving some plaudits to some of the excellent set design that’s gone into the show.” However, not all of the fans were happy, as they have questions about why the power is out throughout the ship, if it’s working in the Holodeck.

Our reviewer continued in his praise of the production design by saying; “Everything about the USS Titan is crafted with thoughtfulness and care for detail, from the quarters with nifty desks at the foot of the bed, to the beautiful observation lounge where Riker tries to record his message to his Imzadi. There are wonderful details scattered throughout, and it’s the first time a starship in Star Trek Picard has really felt like a starship.”

However, production designer Dave Blass took to Twitter to address a fans’ concerns; “Lots of folks concerned about why the power is on in the Holodeck and not the rest of the ship. Let’s take a trip to visit with our friends on the USS Voyager to learn a bit about Holodecks and power.”

Blass then linked to a video in which someone in another Star Trek series, Voyager, can be heard saying; “the only systems we still have access to are the ones with independent power sources; shuttlecraft, life support, the holodecks” and someone else in a different episode says; “have you had any luck getting power from the holodeck reactors?” and gets the reply; “the holodeck’s energy matrix isn’t compatible with the other power systems.”

In a third clip, someone says; “independent sub-systems are operational; environmental controls, holodecks. Reroute power from this holodeck to the emergency relays.” This gets the response; “no luck.” So that seems to clear that up. You also may be wondering how many episodes of Star Trek Picard season 3 there will be, and we have you covered there too.

