Star Trek: Lower Decks brings back classic character in season 2 trailer

A new trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 dropped at this year’s Comic-Con @ Home. Featuring some hilarious gags, brilliant easter eggs for long-time Trek fans, and even a Voyager cameo, Lower Deck’s sophomore season looks like the perfect blend of Star Trek nerdery and bonkers jokes.

Highlights from the trailer included the introduction of the Tamarian Lt. Kayshon, an iconic alien species first introduced in the classic The Next Generation episode ‘Darmok’, Tendi being eaten (and then pooped out) by an alien, as well as a blink and you’ll miss it clip which seems to show the dreadded Borg have assimilated Boimler.

Addressing the elephant in the room, or should that be plate, we have to talk about Robert Duncan McNeil’s cameo. McNeil, who played Tom Paris on Voyager, appears in the trailer as a talking Tom Paris collectable plate. This isn’t some new alien species, by the way, Boimler’s just tripping on exotic fumes and gases. We wouldn’t normally explain that, but with Star Trek, you never know.

During the panel, Lower Deck’s creator and writer, Mike McMahan, promised that the second season would be “funnier and bigger” than the first and promised we can expect plenty more sci-fi fun.

“We left a lot of bills to pay with characters and with what was going on in the world. You know, we just keep at it. We were saying this earlier, but there is a really great mix of serious Trek and silly Trek,” he said. “Because if you’re on a Starfleet ship, you don’t know if you’re going to encounter the Jem’Hadar or a guy who traps you in a game, you know what I mean? You’ll see some familiar faces. You’ll see a lot of new stuff. The Cerritos goes through some real rigamarole.”

Starring Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero, Star Trek Lower Decks is an adult animated show set in the Star Trek universe. The series focuses on the support crew of the least important ship in the galaxy, the USS Cerritos, as they get into all sorts of bizarre science fiction misadventures.

Lower Decks is set to premiere in the US on August 12 on Paramount+ and will be available on the streaming service Amazon Prime in the UK, although a premiere date hasn’t been confirmed yet.