Squid Game season 2 details shared by creator of Netflix series

Season 2 of Netflix series Squid Game has been given the (red light) green light by the streaming service — and it’s safe to say that the games have just begun…

Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuck announced it in a statement, saying, “it took 12 years to bring the first season of to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. “

He then went on to tease some of what we can expect from Squid Game season 2: ” And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns […] The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round. “

Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, was one of the only surviving characters of season 1 — as he ended up winning Squid Game— which is based on a series of traditional Korean childhood games — while the rest of the participants perished in various gruesome manners in a brutal twist to the high-stakes game.

The Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun is the sinister leader of the Masked Men who oversees the games, while “the man in the suit,” who is also known as The Salesman (Gong Yoo), frequents train stations trying to lure people into participating in the games for a lucrative cash prize.

Meanwhile, Young-hee is the name of the creepy animatronic doll that infamously led the game of Red Light, Green Light last season — so we have no doubt her boyfriend is just as bloodthirsty.

You can stream season 1 of Squid Game on Netflix now.