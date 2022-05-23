Squid Game creator making Netflix series satirising his own show

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is in the early stages of developing another satirical series – this time inspired by the meteoric success of Squid Game itself. It will be called The Best Show on the Planet and will clearly be a kind of meta commentary on him being catapulted to fame within the last year.

Hwang stressed to Deadline that the project is in its infancy, with few details available to share, but said the satirical comedy would be a reflection on Squid Game’s overnight success, based on his personal experience of being thrust into the limelight.

Hwang is focusing on developing three shows at the moment: The Best Show on the Planet, a feature inspired by a novel by the esteemed Italian writer Umberto Eco, and the second season of Squid Game. Unfortunately, there will be quite some time to wait for the second season of the global smash hit. Hwang is reportedly aiming for Halloween 2024 as a release date for Squid Game season two. He confirmed recently that fan favourite Gi-hun will return, along with the shadowy Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun.

Hwang is under considerable pressure to follow up on the unprecedented success of season one of Squid Game, and this will no doubt form part of The Best Show on the Planet. Squid Game is the most-viewed TV show on Netflix of all time, with 1.65 billion hours watched in its first 28 days. That’s 182,000 years.

It's unfortunately going to be a long old wait until Squid Game season two, but it's also entirely understandable that Hwang wants to make sure the story is right before ploughing ahead with it.