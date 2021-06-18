SpongeBob’s Patrick Star is getting his own show starting July

Patrick is finally getting recognised for the star he is, with Nickelodeon dropping a brand-new trailer, and confirming the star date for his upcoming SpongeBob spin-off series. The Patrick Star Show will focus on SpongeBob SquarePants’ best friend and give fans a deeper look into the pink starfish’s history and family life.

The new trailer is as full of light-hearted humour, and colourful animation that you would expect from a Nickelodeon show, and is even a bit meta, as Patrick welcomes us to his series while his little sister stands behind him as the producer. In the minute or so of the trailer, we are also introduced to the rest of Patrick’s family, proving that the upcoming show, while putting Patrick in the spotlight, will also pay special attention to other members of the Star clan.

After watching the trailer, fans are introduced to Patrick’s dad, Cecil star (Tom Wilson), his mom Bunny Star (Cree Summer), his adopted sister Squidina Star (Jill Talley), and his grandfather GrandPat Star (Dana Snyder). It’s a full house, and they’re all stars!

But long time SpongeBob fans may be wondering as they see the huge line-up of fresh characters, where are the rest of the Bikini Bottom residents that we have all come to know and love? Well, have no fear because they’re coming back too.

According to Collider, fans can expect Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) to make an appearance.

The Patrick Star Show will premiere at Nickelodeon on Friday, July 9. Episodes will be weekly thereafter, and we’ll update when we have a UK schedule.

