Spider-Verse 2 merch reveals different Spider-Man variant teams

There are going to be plenty of Spider-Man variants in Into the Spider-Verse 2, and some new merchandise suggests just some of the tag-teams we can expect. Jigsaw puzzles dedicated to the Spider-Man movie have a few new Spider-People swinging around, including the awesome Spider-Punk.

Over on the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit, user SuperMTitan has posted three images of apparent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse jigsaw puzzles. They’re each focused on a different pair, and when completed and put together, you get a full image of six Spider-People swinging around, looking awesome. The first is Cyber Spider-Woman, a hulking figure with a gun, alongside Spider-Punk.

Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen are in the second, looking just like you’d expect them to, and the third has Spider-Man 2099 and Ben Reilly as the Scarlet Spider. Oscar Isaac voices Spider-Man 2099, making him one of the most anticipated Spider-Man actors to join the ensemble, though each is cool in their own particular way (Spider-Punk’s the coolest though, let’s be real (Editor’s note: he definitely has the best music)).

These aren’t the first reveals for the upcoming Marvel movie to come from merchandise. Spider-Punk and other variants have had their designs made public thanks to toy aisles in various regions.

This is perhaps due to the fluctuating release date of the animated movie. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was originally set to open in April 2022, before being pushed back to October, and now 2023. Toy rollout is not an industry so easily pushed back, and it’s likely shipping schedules meant a certain amount just had to land on shelves come what may.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are directing Across the Spider-Verse, with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham providing the screenplay. This is the first of a two-parter, the other titled Beyond the Spider-Verse that’s coming 2024.

You can find Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Disney Plus. For more heroics, check out our list of the best superhero movies.