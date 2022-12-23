Spider-Verse 3 was originally planned to be like Avengers: Endgame

It’s fair to say that we all have high hopes for Into the Spider-Verse 2, especially given the first film is considered one of the best animated movies of all time. Although the Spider-Man movie series is, of course, based on the Marvel comics, it isn’t part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

However, that didn’t stop the directors of Across the Spider-Verse — which focusses on the multiverse adventures of Miles Morales — taking inspiration from certain Marvel movies and the MCU as a whole when it came to crafting Miles’ trilogy.

In an interview with The Direct, Ere Santos, who is lead character animator on the upcoming superhero movie, said early comparisons were made to Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame. “[We were asking] ‘Wait, so this is what a two-and-a-half-hour movie?’ This is a really large story that they’re telling. And with all the arcs that they wanted to put in, we were just thinking this was going to be an intense, quick, fast-paced, high-energy movie,” he explained.

“But it would have been good. It would have been like, what they were planning was gonna be like Endgame-esque stuff. Like it was huge. And what they’re planning is still huge.”

The animator then added that despite this early vision, it was ultimately decided that splitting the sequel into two movies was the best option. “[K]ind of spreading it out and into two gives it that breathing room we all felt that it really needed to kind of go, ‘Okay, what do you what do we need to set up in the second movie? And how can we resolve it in the third movie? Or not?'” he asked. “I don’t know. We’ll have to see.”

Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 will swing into theatres on June 2, 2023. In the meantime, why not brush up on some Spider-Man villains?