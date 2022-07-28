Spider-Verse 2 merch confirms new Spider-Man variant

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is set to introduce an array of new characters to the Spider-Man movie series, with Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac, being among the 40 characters that are set to appear in the animated movie, which spans over six universes. But thanks to a merchandise drop for the Into the Spider-Verse sequel, we now know that a further Spider-Man variant will be joining Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

In US department store Target, a toy with Across the Spider-Verse branding is lining the shelves, with the toy notably being entitled ‘Spider-Punk Web Blast.’ Spider-Punk, who was created by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel, first appeared in the Marvel comic The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #10 in January 2015.

As Hobie Brown, Spider-Punk is a variant of Spider-Man villain the Prowler, and resides in Earth-138 in the comics. As fans on Twitter pointed out, the toy in Target even looks like Spider-Punk from the comics, complete with his iconic mohawk.

So, it seems likely Spider-Punk will appear in the film, but it’s worth noting that a voice actor hasn’t yet been confirmed. However, a popular fan casting on Twitter is Star Wars star John Boyega.

The official synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse is as follows: “Miles Morales embarks on an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 will be released in theatres on June 2, 2023.