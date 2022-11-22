Lord and Miller explain two new Spider-Verse 2 dimensions

You might think the MCU has a monopoly over the whole “multiverse of madness” thing, but Into the Spider-Verse 2 is set to fling our favourite web-slinger across a vast array of dimensions. Two of these new worlds, as explained by returning producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord in an interview with Empire, will be integral to the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

“The two that you saw in the teaser trailer were what’s called Earth-50101, which we’re calling ‘Mumbattan’ – that’s based on an Indian comic-book look – and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099’s world,” Miller explained.

“That’s based on Syd Mead-style illustrations of what the future might look like. There’s also Gwen’s world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolour-wash style that’s reminiscent of the covers of her comic books.”

The first animated movie, Into the Spider-Verse, was acclaimed for its unique art style, but Miller and Lord revealed that they’re taking the visuals to new heights in its two-part sequel, Across the Spider-Verse.

“The first film had one animation style that dominates the movie. This movie has six,” Lord noted. “So we’re taking those tools, adding all the things we learned on The Mitchells Vs The Machines, and then growing them further to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story, and that the images are driven by feelings, as opposed to some egg-headed art project. Which it also is, by the way!”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part 1 will be swinging into theatres on June 2, 2023. If you prefer you’re Spider-Men live-action, check out our guides to the best Spider-Man actors and the original 2002 Spider-Man cast.