Sam Raimi would make another Spider-Man but only with Tobey Maguire

Sam Raimi’s said he’s open to making another Spider-Man movie, but only if Tobey Maguire is in the suit. During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Raimi said that while no one at Sony has asked him about Spider-Man 4, he feels that anything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe these days.

“I love Tobey [Maguire]. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible,” he said. “I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful.”

While Raimi claims he’s not got a plan, he does know at least one thing about this hypothetical action movie it would star Maguire, not Holland. “I love Spider-Man, and I love Tom Holland in the role,” Raimi said. “If I made a Spider-Man movie, it would probably have to be with Tobey, or he’d break my neck.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Raimi was slightly more enthusiastic about a potential fourth Spidey movie, basically saying if the right elements were in play, he’d love to make Spider-Man 4.

“If there was a great story there, I think it’d be … my love for the characters hasn’t diminished one iota,” Raimi explained. “It would be the same things that would stop me now that stopped me then: ‘Does Tobey want to do it? Is there an emotional arc for him? Is there a great conflict for this character? And is there a worthy villain that fits into the theme of the piece?’ There’s a lot of questions that would have to be answered. If those could be answered, then I’d love to.”

Raimi did plan on making a Spider-Man 4 and a number of plot details from that film have leaked online. We know, for example, Peter would be facing off against the iconic Spider-Man villains, the Vulture and the Black Cat.

Bruce Campbell, meanwhile, would have been revealed to be Mysterio, and it’s for this alone that we think Spider-Man 4 needs to be made. We will not be denied Campbell wearing a fishbowl on his head.