Morbius DVD release – when can you buy it?

The response to Sony’s latest Marvel movie has certainly been divisive, but nonetheless, there are some people who can’t wait to get their hands on the Morbius DVD release, and find out what all the fuss is about. A combination of superhero and vampire genres makes for an interesting fusion, after all.

So when can you expect the Morbius DVD release? Well, at this point in time, we don’t have a solid date, though we can draw from precedent. Sony’s last Marvel movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, had its theatrical release on September 14 2021, and it came to DVD on December 14 that same year. That’s exactly three months later, and since Morbius came to cinemas on March 10, it’s reasonable to assume that it might come to DVD around mid-June, but of course, that’s only speculation.

What we do know, however, is that it is currently available to pre-order from Amazon, so regardless of when it comes out, you can make sure that you get it sent straight to your door on the day of release. For those who prefer to watch from the comfort of their own home, you probably won’t have to wait too long.

Without spoiling anything, this movie contains some intriguing connections to the broader sphere of Marvel films, and on top of that, it features Matt Smith’s first step into the world of superhero movies in the role of Milo Morbius (partially inspired by Loxias Crown, comic fans).

You can pre-order the movie on 4K DVD, Blu-Ray, regular DVD, or even to be added to your Amazon Prime library (in the US), via the links below:

To find out what we thought of it, read our Morbius review. Also, if you just want to find out about any juicy developments from the end of the movie, read our article on the Morbius ending explained.