John Malkovich’s Spider-Man 4 Vulture wings have been revealed

While Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is generally held in high regard now (yes, even Spider-Man 3), it was never actually intended to be a trilogy. Raimi had plans for a fourth Spider-Man movie, and some casting and other preparations were made, before the plug was pulled.

Raimi has recently said that he planned for Kraven the Hunter to be in Spider-Man 4, and now Sony have filmed a spin-off based around that character – starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. But Kraven wouldn’t have been the only villain. After John Malkovich rejected the role of the Green Goblin (who of course would be played by Willem Dafoe), he was apparently set to play Vulture in Spider-Man 4.

Now, Twitter user Ken Penders has shared a photo of the wings that were constructed for Malkovich’s Vulture. “Before Tobey & Sam were bid adieu by Sony, work actually had begun on Spider-Man 4, and I visited friends who were working on the Vulture’s costume intended for actor John Malkovich. Once production shut down, all materials were turned in. I’ve sat on this for almost 15 years.”

Things worked out well for the character of Vulture, who wound up being a part of the MCU Spider-Man films, and played by Michael Keaton – getting one of the great villain reveals of all time. Raimi also became a part of the MCU by directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Kraven the Hunter isn’t the only Spider-Man spin-off that Sony has in the works. There’s also Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and El Muerto starring Bad Bunny. They will be hoping for greater critical and commercial success than Morbius.

