Emma Roberts joins Madame Web cast

Emma Roberts is the latest addition to Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson in the titular role. Sony have been greenlighting several Spider-Man villain projects recently, probably due to the success of Venom (and undeterred by the fate of Morbius) – including Kraven the Hunter and El Muerto.

The cast of Madame Web already includes Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Celeste O’Connor, and A Prophet’s Tahar Rahim. It will be directed by S.J. Clarkson, from a script by Matt Sazama and (the magnificently named) Burk Sharpless. It already has a release date set – July 7, 2023.

The SPUMC – the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters – has been steadily growing alongside the MCU, as Sony are still resolutely clinging onto the Spider-Man rights and keeping them out of Mickey Mouse’s mitts, which is quite an achievement. Venom 3 is on the way, and a Spider-Woman movie starring Olivia Munn was announced in 2020, but we haven’t had an update on that since. Kraven the Hunter – which has a stacked cast – is set for release on January 13, 2023.

Emma Roberts is from the same family as Julia and Eric. She has starred in Scream 4, Celeste & Jesse Forever, Empire State, We’re the Millers, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, The Hunt, and Holidate. She is a regular member of the American Horror Story ensemble.

Dakota Johnson was a surprising choice for a character depicted in the comics as an elderly grey-haired lady, who is bed-bound and connected to a web-like life support system. She has psychic abilities but is unable to physically move or fight. Due to the casting of the much younger Johnson, it looks as though they may be going down the Julia Carpenter road with the character – Madame Web passes her mutation and abilities to her while dying.

While we wait for more news about SPUMC, check out our ranking of the Spider-Man actors.