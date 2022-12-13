Miles Morales battles Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Verse 2 trailer

The long wait to re-enter the Spider-Verse is almost over, as Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) will be trekking across space and time in June 2023. Following on from the enormous critical and commercial success of Into the Spider-Verse in 2018, the filmmaking team that includes Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Kemp Powers have worked for nearly five years on the follow-up.

The new trailer is designed to tug on the heartstrings from the jump, with Miles’ Mom talking to him about; “for years I’ve been taking care of this little boy, making sure he’s loved, that he feels like he belongs wherever he wants to be. He wants to go out into the world and do great big things, and what I worry about most is that they won’t look out for you like us. Wherever you go from here, you have to promise to take care of that little boy for me.”

The stunning animation that we became used to from the first movie really kicks into gear when Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) appears above Miles’ bed from a portal to another dimension and says; “wanna get out of here?” Someone who is presumably Jessica Drew (Issa Rae) arrives on a motorcycle in a red suit with gold-yellow details.

There is a ‘record scratch’ moment in the trailer which reveals the full extent of the multiverse and all the different Spider-Men that Miles has to contend with. Gwen issues a warning; “we are supposed to be the good guys.” It ends with a brief shot of Miguel O’Hara AKA Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) slamming Miles to the ground – it looks as though he will be the main villain.

There are a few shots of fan-favourite character Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) in what looks like a bathrobe. We don’t currently have a clear look at Hobie Brown AKA Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya).

It’s going to feel like a long old wait until June when we can see Across the Spider-Verse in all its IMAX (and we’re guessing 3D?) glory. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait five years for the third movie in the trilogy, which is set for release in 2024.

