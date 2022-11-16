Canceled Amazing Spider-Man 3 was like a breakup for Andrew Garfield

When Andrew Garfield returned as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, conversations around how The Amazing Spider-Man 3 never came to be resurfaced once again, with fans even starting a petition demanding that Peter #3 gets his own Spider-Man movie.

There’s a lot of controversy over how the Spider-Man actor was let go, with purportedly leaked Sony emails suggesting that he was fired after allegedly failing to turn up to a press conference, and now, in an interview with GQ, the superhero movie actor has told his side of the story post-The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

“I don’t know if I had an expectation of doing more,” he admitted. “I was very open to it being whatever it was meant to be. But there was an undone feeling. Like, ‘What was that experience about? And how do I close that circle in my living room on my own?’ And I was doing that – and then it was like that classic thing, when you’re getting over a relationship, and you’re first starting to really feel free and untethered from that thing – the person knows to call the hour after the first good night’s sleep you’ve had.”

Yet, despite his own difficult experience with Spider-Man films, Garfield went on to describe his experience with the Marvel movie No Way Home as “beautiful.”

“I got to treat it like a short film about Spider-Man with buddies,” he said. “The pressure was off of me. It was all on Tom’s shoulders. Like, it’s his trilogy. And me and Tobey were there to provide support and have as good a time as possible, actually, and be as inventive, imaginative, and kind of dumb as possible.

“Y’know, between the three of us, I was like, ‘Oh shit, this is going to be interesting.’ You have three people who feel real ownership over this character. But it was really, like, brotherhood first, I think. And I think that comes through in what we shot.”

