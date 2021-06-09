Space Jam: A New Legacy has a new trailer

It’s almost time to slam, and indeed, be welcomed back to the jam. A new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy has been released, giving us more of LeBron James and the Looney Tunes tearing up the courts.

In the spirit of the original adventure movie, A New Legacy is all about cartoony basketball, and we get more snippets of the toons’ wacky hijinks trying to make sure their opponents, the Goon Squad, lose. Instead of the MonStars, it’s a malicious AI using recreations of other great b-ball players, but the core principle of Daffy Duck, Sylvester and Tweety, and Elmer Fudd scoring slam dunks, running defence, and needing better cardio is the same.

Where the sequel drastically diverges from the original is that the iconic cartoon animals aren’t alone. Warner Bros has loaded up on many of its most recognisable characters and placed them all courtside. The Iron Giant, Scooby-Doo, Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, the droogs from A Clockwork Orange for some reason, they’re all here, ready to provide James an assist, or give morale support.

Thus far, it appears the follow-up to 1996’s Space Jam is more or less detached from the Michael Jordan’s venture with the toons, telling a new story about James and his son being stuck in an alternate dimension, “serververse”, forbidden to leave by Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle). It’s directed by Malcolm D. Lee, from a screenplay by Joel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, Terence Nance, Jesse Gordon, and Celeste Ballard. Alongside James and Cheadle, the cast includes Zendaya, Sonequa Martin-Green, Khris Davis, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, and Eric Bauza.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is due to arrive in theatres July 16, 2021. Have a comb through our best animated movies list for more wacky adventures.