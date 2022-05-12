New South Park movie gets Paramount Plus release date

The next original South Park animated movie heading to Paramount Plus now has a release date and a meta name, in typical Trey Parker and Matt Stone style. After the last couple (released at the end of last year) tackled the pandemic and showed the kids as grown ups, the next one is called South Park: The Streaming Wars.

Streaming and network confusion is certainly something that is currently surrounding South Park. Comedy Central have renewed the long-running series up until 2027, which will be the show’s 30th season. HBO Max is the current streaming home of South Park, but Paramount Plus will take over for the show’s 25th season.

Parker and Stone are taking full advantage of the streaming wars, and have made a $900 million deal with Paramount Plus for fourteen hour-long movies, and South Park: The Streaming Wars will be the third to hit the service. An extremely brief teaser has been released that just shows Cartman whining like a little baby (no surprises there), with a release date of June 1, 2022.

The premise of the film is said to centre on yet another conflict between Cartman and his mother, locked in a “battle of wills,” while an even bigger storm brews that threatens the very existence of South Park.

Matt Stone told THR last year; “We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount Plus different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at. We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

You can watch the fifteen second long teaser below;

It is likely that the next South Park movie heading to Paramount Plus will be a holiday special again. Who knows what kind of meta twists Parker and Stone will have gotten themselves into by then.

