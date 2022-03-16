Sony headphones are over $80 cheaper at Best Buy right now

Imagine a world without Sony headphones: spending your commute to work having to listen to other people’s conversations; constantly getting moaned at about the volume of your laptop when you’re watching your favourite anime; having to lug about heavy books instead of listening to the weightless audio version instead… it doesn’t bear thinking about.

Thankfully, Sony headphones do exist, so you can enjoy all of your audio entertainment on your terms and in total privacy. If you don’t have any headphones yet, or are using some really poor quality earbuds that make everything sound like it’s being shouted through a tin can on a string, we recommend getting your hands (and ears) on the Sony WE-CH710N wireless noise-cancelling headphones, which are now just $98 at Best Buy.

Being noise-cancelling, they are indeed ideal for use on a train or bus, because you can drown out any distracting background noises and lose yourself in your choice of entertainment. Using dual Noise Sensor technology, these headphones are able to really capture the ambient soundscape of movies and TV shows, helping you to feel more deeply immersed in their worlds.

It also connects to other devices via Bluetooth, meaning that you don’t need to worry about wires getting unplugged or your newer devices not having an earphone jack. It’s also been designed to be convenient to travel with, and the earphones themselves can swivel flat, making it easy to fit them into backpacks and bags.

Here’s an overview of some of the Sony WE-CH710N noise-cancelling headphones specifications:

Wireless connectivity : Bluetooth (5.0) and NFC

: Bluetooth (5.0) and NFC Headphone fit : over ear

: over ear Headband : adjustable to fit

: adjustable to fit Battery life : 35 hours

: 35 hours Compatible with : Google Assistant and Siri

: Google Assistant and Siri Minimum frequency response : 7 hertz

: 7 hertz Maximum frequency response : 20 kilohertz

: 20 kilohertz Impedance : 72 ohms

: 72 ohms Sensitivity : 94 decibels adjusted

: 94 decibels adjusted Sound mode : stereo

: stereo Drivers: 30mm

We don’t know how long this discount will be hanging around so if your ears have been begging you for a new headset, heed their call and grab one of these before they go back up to full price.

