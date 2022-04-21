Mayans MC will get “at least” one more season

Mayans MC, the Sons of Anarchy spin-off TV series, has at least one more season ahead of it before the conclusion. This is courtesy of showrunner Elgin James, who states the ending of the drama series has been mapped out for a while.

James told this to Variety, where he spoke in broad strokes on what’s coming for the biker gang. “We know where it ends. I know the very last shot,” he says. “So, it’s not in season 4 so I’m just going to say, there at least has to be one more. But we know exactly where it ends and we have been headed there for a while now.” Ominous, but reassuring that we have another glut of episodes coming.

Set in the same world as Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC follows another biker gang, the eponymous rivals of the Sons. Initially, it’s all about Ezekiel, who becomes a prospect after serving time in prison. As was the case with Jax in Sons of Anarchy, however, the show opens up to become more of an ensemble about the comings and goings of the club at large.

JD Pardo is joined in the cast by Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Edward James Armas, and more. Emilio Rivera and David Labrava reprise their roles from Sons of Anarchy, as does Tommy Flanagan in a cameo during season 2.

Mayans MC season 4 has just premiered, and James has hinted at the strife that will play out. “EZ Reyes had an idea about becoming one king, and it backfires,” he explains. “So season 4 is a dark time but what I love about it and what sort of resembles life is that in those dark times, you learn who you are.”

You can see just how dark when Mayans MC airs Tuesdays from now through June 15 on FX.