Mayans MC showrunner says EZ is now “all in”

Mayans MC has always flirted with the idea that Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes might work his way out of a life of crime. But as the TV series has gone on and EZ has risen through the Mayan ranks – from a nervous prospect to the president of the biker gang – it’s clear his fate is now tied to that of the club.

During an interview with Deadline where they discussed the dramatic season, 4 finale co-creator Elgin James opened up about EZ and addressed whether he had any chance of escaping a life of crime. Unfortunately, he said that at this point, “he’s all in”.

“In season 4, we definitely stepped on the gas a little bit,” James explained. “While creating these characters, Kurt [Sutter] and I talked about how EZ had this path out and was going to go to Stanford, but that was never going to happen. The universe was going to spit him out back where he belongs—that was always going to be his fate.”

“For three seasons, he wasn’t sure if he was in or out, but now he’s all in,” he continued. “He’s making the wrong decisions but he’s handling it in the same way he did with his dog when he was little where he did what no one else could. That’s what he’s doing now with the club where there are egos is in the way like with Bishop [Michael Irby], Angel [Clayton Cardenas]. And I don’t say ego in a negative way.”

EZ’s ‘fall to darkness’ is spurred on by the death of Coco, one of his closest friends and James is clear that the show will continue to explore his loss. “Since season 1, [EZ and Coco] had this connection. It was this cosmic connection,” he explained. “It’s sad that connection was lost in season 3. I know it was gutting for people when we lost Coco, but that’s intentional… We’re not done exploring the loss of Coco.”

