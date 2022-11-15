Smile is now streaming on Paramount Plus

One of the best horror movies of the year is now streaming on Paramount Plus. Smile, a terrifying monster movie that took the box office by storm, is now viewable on Paramount’s streaming service in the US as part of a standard subscription.

Smile follows a psychiatrist, Rose, who begins to see strange faces everywhere after she witnesses a young patient kill themselves after claiming to be haunted by some invisible force. Already exhausted from work, Rose’s life is consumed this strange entity that seeps into every avenue of her existence. As she tries to learn what’s going on, she quickly finds out there have been many victims of this creature.

Sosie Bacon stars as Rose, in an incredible turn, and she’s joined by Kyle Gallner, as supportive ex-boyfriend Joel. Smile is Parker Finn’s directorial debut, and to say he’s made an impression is an understatement, garnering widespread praise, and a healthy $210 million from cinema tickets to boot.

Now, you can check it out from the comfort of your own home, if you fancy. Check out the trailer below if you’re unsure:

The official Smile synopsis reads: “After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.”

If you’d like to sign up for Paramount Plus, you can do so here. For more terror, check out our lists of the best vampire movies and best werewolf movies.