New Silent Hill movie synopsis teases changes to original story

New details have emerged regarding Return to Silent Hill, Christophe Gans’ follow up to his successful 2006 Silent Hill video game movie. The synopsis suggests changes some significant changes to the games.

The synopsis reads as follows (via Reddit); “Driven by the shadows of his past, James Sunderland returns to Silent Hill to find his lost love, Mary Crane. But the dark, depressing small town is no longer the place from his memories. He meets characters who seem all too familiar and who try to divert him from his search for Mary. The longer he searches for Mary, the more he begins to wonder if this is still reality – or if he has fallen into the dark underworld of Jacob Crane.” Jeremy Irvine is set to star in Return to Silent Hill, presumably as James Sunderland.

Instead of investigating a letter from his dead wife, James seems to be revisiting Silent Hill to find his “lost love.” This could be flowery language, but it sounds like Mary might not be dead. Mary Shepherd-Sunderland is now Mary Crane. James was married to Mary in Silent Hill 2, and she passed away prior to the game. It seems like they aren’t yet husband and wife here, and it could be more of a romance movie.

Similar to Dark Alessa in the first film, it sounds like the Otherworld is controlled by someone named Jacob Crane, a new character, who sounds like an antagonist. The side characters (Angela, Laura, and Eddie in the game) are now “familiar faces” who try to stray James from his path.

Silent Hill (2006) starred Radha Mitchell, Sean Bean, Deborah Kara Unger, and Alice Krige. The fantasy movie made over $100 million at the box office. Silent Hill: Revelation was released in 2012, but this did not have the involvement of Christophe Gans. It made $55 million and starred Kit Harington, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Malcolm McDowell – as well as many of the cast returning from the first movie.

