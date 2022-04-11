Al Pacino is a Shrek fan, and the internet loves it

Al Pacino is one of our greatest living actors. The veteran performer has starred in some of the best movies ever made, he’s one of only 29 actors to win the Triple Crown of Acting (that’s winning an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award in the acting categories), and he sang the Dunkaccino song for Adam Sandler.

It seems, though, that game recognises game because the internet has convinced itself that Pacino is a huge fan of the animated movie Shrek. Why? Jason Momoa shared a picture on Instagram this weekend of Pacino sitting eating dinner with a group of people. A normal photo, right? Well, eagle-eyed fans spotted something odd in the photo.

In front of Pacino is a phone, which isn’t out of the ordinary. The case, however, has raised a few eyebrows online. You see, it’s plastered with several images of Shrek’s big, green, grimacing face. Now, it’s worth noting that we can’t confirm it is Pacino’s phone, but how often do you sit with someone else’s mobile in front of you?

Social media users couldn’t help but share their thoughts…

JUST FOUND OUT AL PACINO HAS SHREK PHONE CASE OHMYGOD?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/jU7jsGvP3M — cocksucker (@cockagecore) April 10, 2022

i refuse to believe that al pacino has a shrek phone case, that’s not information my brain is willing to process at the moment — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) April 11, 2022

God bless Al Pacino and his Shrek iPhone case. pic.twitter.com/rZOltJWveG — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) April 10, 2022

al pacino has a shrek phone case one more reason as to why he's a legend pic.twitter.com/Bavn7vJ3Wz — tamara ♡ (@pacinosangel) April 10, 2022

Al’s headphones continue to be iconic, but I need a full investigation on whatever the fuck is supposed to be on his iPhone case pic.twitter.com/fssuEtWkEZ — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) April 10, 2022

al pacino shrek phone case is life-shattering information i’m pretty sure a new epoch of my life has sired I’m a new woman — camilla 🕯 (@thcdeerhunter) April 11, 2022

Other circumstantial evidence that the phone does indeed belong to The Godfather star include the wired headphones – which Pacino is known to use – and a picture of him where you can see the little ogre peeking of his pocket.

