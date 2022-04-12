Shrek has an Al Pacino phone case because “real recognises real”

Who had the Shrek and Al Pacino bromance on their 2022 bingo card? We are witnessing history in the making right now, as the greatest bromance of all time unfolds before our very eyes. After recent speculation that Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case, it now appears that the animated ogre’s mobile phone is adorned with images of the legendary actor, too.

There is obviously a deep, mutual respect between these two titans of the movie industry. Understandably so, given their impeccable body of work. And, this level of camaraderie between the two performers is exactly what the world needs right now, after the Will Smith slap made us wonder if celebrities actually like each other at all.

Earlier this week, an image surfaced of Al Pacino among friends, enjoying a dinner with other actors like Jason Momoa. The image in question showed Pacino’s trademark tangled headphone wires, but closer inspection revealed a surprising display of cinematic appreciation from the Hollywood veteran in the form of a stylish Shrek phone case.

The cultural impact of the animated movie cannot be underestimated, but we didn’t realise Shrek had found an audience among older Italian gentlemen. Then again, the heart-warming story of a miserable ogre finding love is a tale as old as time, and carries such a universal, poignant message.

Now, the big, green guy has returned the favour, stepping out in public with an eye-catching phone cover that captures the finest moments of Pacino’s career. Although, there is a shocking lack of Dunkaccino content on the custom accessory.

DreamWorks Animation, the studio behind the 2000s movie, shared an image of Shrek in a recent tweet, as a response to the original revelation of Pacino’s ogre obsession. The tweet is captioned, “Real recognise real,” which says it all really, doesn’t it?

What this means for the future of the Shrek franchise remains to be seen, but don’t be surprised to see Al Pacino hanging around the swamp at some point. Or, better yet, we can totally picture a remake of The Godfather, with Shrek in the titular role.