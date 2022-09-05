How to watch See How they Run. Everyone loves a mystery, don’t they? The suspense, the drama, the ultimate reveal. It all gets the blood pumping. It’s why TV series like Inspector Frost do so well (Editor: How old are you?) or why we flock to the cinema to watch detective movies like Knives Out (Editor: that’s more like it).

But if you love a nail-biting mystery and a good laugh, you can be hard-pressed to find one. Luckily the new comedy movie See How They Run, starring Sam Rockwell, looks like it’ll scratch that itch blending the best thriller movies with top-notch laughs.

Set in the ’50s, the film sees Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) trying to solve a diabolical murder of a movie crew member in London’s fashionable West End. His only help the indomitable Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan), his suspects? A cavalcade of famous faces you’ll definitely recognise – Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson, and David Oyelowo. Here’s how you can watch See How They Run.

How to watch See How They Run

See How They Run is set to hit UK theatres on September 9, while the comedy movie will be available to watch in America from September 16.

It was initially scheduled for release on September 30, but that date was brought forward when Searchlight (the studio behind the movie) realised there were very few major releases planned.

Can I stream See How They Run?

See How They Run is a theatrically exclusive movie and will not be available to stream anytime soon. Still, we can make an educated guess as to what streaming service the film will end up on.

Disney owns Searchlight, and most of their films have been going straight to Disney Plus once they’ve concluded their theatrical run.