Ghostface wants to play a game, but don’t get too excited…

Scream 6 will see the action move from Woodsboro, California to a different location for the first time in the franchise. Ghostface has decided to go big (or go home) by stalking some of the survivors of Scream 5 in New York City, of all places. And Ghostface has decided to prepare for his time in the big apple by challenging the New York Times to a crossword challenge – he’s clearly not afraid to take on the big boys.

The official Scream Movies account has tweeted a crossword with clues related to the upcoming horror movie sequel. The clues include “my favourite investigative reporter” and some of the answers include classic characters such as Billy Loomis and Kirby (from Scream 4, who is returning for Scream 6).

Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown are all returning from Scream 5. They’ll be joined by newcomers Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda and Josh Segarra. Original cast-member Courtney Cox is the only survivor from the first Scream movie who will turn up in the sixth installment. Unfortunately, Neve Campbell – who plays franchise mainstay Sidney – was not offered enough money to return.

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream and still produces the franchise, told SyFy Wire that he was; “absolutely floored with how well [Scream 6 has] turned out.” And that moving the franchise out of Woodsboro for the first time – and to New York City, no less – makes it feel like a fresh reinvention.

“It doesn’t feel like Part 6, it feels like you’re watching this big, huge, fresh reinvention. I love, love, love, love it. I’ve watched the movie with a big smile on my face. I think it’s everything and more. And going to New York was awesome. The movie feels new, it feels fresh, it feels like a new movie.”

While we wait to find out more about Scream 6, which will be released on March 10, 2023, check out our guide to the best slasher movies.