Scream 6 is so “gore-heavy”, you won’t notice Neve Campbell’s absence

After the success of Scream 5 when it was released in early 2022, Scream 6 was extremely quickly greenlit and has already been filmed. However, the shocking announcement came in June that Neve Campbell would not be returning to the role of Sidney, because; “the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

In terms of the original stars, only Courtney Cox is returning for Scream 6. But, Jenna Ortega, who is reprising her starring role as Tara Carpenter, recently told Entertainment Tonight that Scream fans shouldn’t be worried; “I will say there’s so much going on in this next one, that it’s so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you’re gonna be distracted almost.”

Ortega continued; “But it’s very clear, like, there’s references to Sidney, of course. You know, it’s nice because there’s still a protectiveness in the script and that’s something that the actors had naturally over her because obviously we respect her and we want the best for her. She’s missed and thought of.”

Something that has caused excitement is the return of Scream 4’s Hayden Panettiere. Ortega says; “Hayden is a sweetheart and that team – I’m really lucky that the directors Matt and Tyler, as well as cast-mates Melissa [Barrera] and Jasmin [Savoy Brown] and Mason [Gooding] – we all have so much love and respect for each other. They’re like family to me, so when you’re on a job like that, they’re the most fun sets that I’m on. It’s working with your friends. It’s the best possible scenario.”

Scream 6 has a release date of March 2023, which is just over a year from the release of Scream 5. It will be the first installment in the franchise not to take place in Woodsboro, instead moving the action to New York City.

In the meantime, check out our guide to the best horror movies.