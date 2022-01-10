Scream house gets MTV Cribs tour from Dylen Minette

We’re about to get a new Scream, and to jog our memories on the previous horror movies in the franchise, star Dylan Minette takes us on a guide tour of one of the houses. In an honorary episode of MTV Cribs, he shows us the living room where Randy Meeks first outlined those famous slasher rules.

In the film, the house belongs to Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), who hosts party where someone is murdered by Ghostface. As Minette reminds us, for that first instalment, the rules were simple: be a virgin, don’t do drugs, never say “I’ll be right back”. In other words, don’t lower your inhibitions or tempt fate, easy enough. For Scream 5, we have three more.

Never trust a love interest; motive is connected to the past; and the first victim is a friend of the killer. Minette tells us this while we ogle at the very ’90s chic of the suburban home, complete with old CRT TV and sound system. The era Scream comes from was a different time, but that just makes Sidney Prescott’s journey all the more captivating.

Minette is playing Wes Hicks in the new thriller movie, son of Judy Hicks, the sheriff of Woodsboro. As a new member of the cast, he joins Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Kyle Gallner, and Sonia Ben Ammar, all fresh-faced for the upcoming murder spree.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett co-directed the feature, taking over from the late Wes Craven. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the screenplay. Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courtney Cox are all returning for what makes their fifth consecutive outing as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, and Gale Weathers, respectively.

Who’ll be left standing? Who knows – we can find out when Scream 5 hits theatres on January 14. Here’s hoping the décor survives at least, right?