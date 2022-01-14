Santa Clause Disney Plus series starring Tim Allen in the works

After an announcement just yesterday that very real movie Real Steel is getting a Disney Plus series, the hits are coming thick and fast. Today’s news is that Tim Allen’s Santa Clause films are also getting a TV spin-off, also on the mouse-based streaming service.

This will now be the fourth time Allen has taken up the role of Scott Calvin AKA Santa. He first starred in the film The Santa Clause in 1994, which was followed by two sequels in 2002 and 2006.

According to Variety, “In the series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realising that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole.”

“With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

Tim Allen is known for two long-running sitcoms – Home Improvement (1991-1999) and Last Man Standing (2011-2021). He also famously played Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story movies, but will be replaced by Chris Evans in Lightyear, set for release in 2022.

The first Santa Clause movie saw Allen’s Scott Calvin inadvertently cause Santa to fall off his roof and due to – you guessed it – a magical clause, he is recruited to replace St Nick. Most of the humour is caused by Calvin waking up with a belly that shakes like a bowl full of jelly and a white beard that he cannot shave off, however hard he tries.

