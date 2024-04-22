Sandra Bullock was embarrassed by Speed 2

Sandra Bullock is understandably wary of committing to going back to movies and had a “no sequels” rule at one stage. It’s been 25+ years since the release of Speed 2: Cruise Control and it was so bad, she’s still feeling the burn all these years later. Keanu Reeves wisely stayed away from the disastrous action movie, which replaced a bus with a cruise ship.

Bullock has only made one sequel since – 2005’s Miss Congeniality 2, which has a dismal 16% on Rotten Tomatoes – so it’s no wonder that she has sworn off them. Speaking to Too Fab, Bullock said ; “I have one…that I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called Speed 2. I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island. That’s one I wished I hadn’t done.”

“I feel like it had a kind of cult love as well,” Daniel Radcliffe chimed in during the interview, but Bullock wasn’t hearing it. “Very quiet. Like 5 people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island,” she joked.” Every one of (the sequels I’ve done) has been an absolute stinker,” said Bullock, before looking to Radcliffe and adding, “You have nothing but success with sequels.” “My career started on sequels,” said Radcliffe. “They’re all brilliant. Mine are all stinkers,” replied Bullock.