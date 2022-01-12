Free carry bag worth $59.99 available with the new Samsung Freestyle projector

You know what they say: new year, new home cinema setup. (What do you mean, they don’t? They should.) Your 2022 could be filled with cinema-esque movie experiences without ever having to actually go to the cinema. And what holds the keys to these luxurious home cinema experiences? Why, it’s the new Samsung Freestyle projector, of course, and if you pre-order one right now, you’ll get a free carry bag that’s worth $59.99.

The Samsung Freestyle was announced last week, with pre-orders already live ahead of the release on January 24th. It’s a futuristic piece of kit that uses automatic alignment technologies such as Auto Focus, Auto Levelling and Auto Keystone to give you the smoothest viewing experience. Designed for use both indoors and out, it offers complete 360-degree sound and can project onto any surface, from 30 to 100 degrees, making it a very versatile projector.

As the Samsung Freestyle projector is designed with portability in mind, the free carry case is a particularly apt bonus. This thing won’t just enable you to recreate the cinema experience at home, but anywhere you go. Whether it’s film night with the family, or box set bingeing with your buddies, the versatility of the Freestyle means you can use it for any viewing occasion. You’ll be just like Santa Claus, except the presents you bring won’t be toys, they’ll be unforgettable movie experiences.

The projector uses Bluetooth to connect to your devices, meaning that it will only take a matter of seconds to get it all set up. Then once it’s all in place, you can use it to watch your favourite movies and TV shows from popular streaming services, get lost in an all-night YouTube crawl , or (gasp) even play anything from your DVD collection.

Beyond the movie projection function, you can also use it for mood lighting or for listening to music. Set up a romantic evening at home, or listen to your favourite songs under the stars – there are so many possibilities and at only 1.7 pounds, it’s very easy to transport.

Samsung Freestyle Projector Samsung Freestyle Projector Samsung $899.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

The projector costs $899.99 and is available to buy through a number of different payment plans. If you add it to your basket and proceed to check out, the carry case will automatically be added too. Click the link below to find out more.