Hugh Jackman gives Ryan Reynolds a mildly threatening happy birthday

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have long had an enemies-or-lovers bromance, in which they consistently pull pranks and wind each other up on social media. They recently caused a huge stir by announcing that Jackman’s Wolverine would be appearing in Deadpool 3 with Reynolds.

Reynolds and Jackman first started ribbing each other on the set of 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Their faux feud has raged on Twitter and Instagram since at least 2015. Jackman’s birthday post for Reynolds’ 46th birthday is of course, no exception. Jackman made a birthday video in what looks to be his Broadway dressing room, where he’s currently starring in musical The Music Man.

In the video, Jackman is sitting in front of two beautiful portraits of Reynolds, holding a cupcake with a candle in it. He is humming Happy Birthday. He says; “Ryan, I’m making a wish and it’s your birthday present. And all I want to say is, I’m the best there is at what I do, and what I do isn’t very nice.” The video has a great ending, because Jackman blows out the candle but it stays lit, and has to do a second try.

When the announcement came that Jackman would be returning as Wolverine, this led to confusion, because last time we saw him was in 2017’s Logan. And in that movie, he ended up very much dead. Of course, in today’s multiverse filled franchises, no one is ever dead. So, it’s either going to be an earlier version of Wolverine, or one of his doppelgangers from elsewhere in the multiverse.

Since leaving the role of Wolverine, Jackman has returned to his theatrical roots, with roles in The Greatest Showman on screen, as well as his Broadway stints. But it looks like he couldn’t resist the lure of the claw any longer.

