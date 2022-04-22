Russian Doll season 3 ideas are “cooking” says Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne is a multi-hyphenate, who not only is the star of Netflix’s Russian Doll, but also co-created the show, writes episodes and directs a few too – including the first episode of season two. While a third season has not yet been confirmed, Lyonne has been musing on what the theme might be.

The first season of Russian Doll saw Lyonne’s Nadia stuck in a Groundhog Day style loop, where she kept dying and re-living her 36th birthday. The second season borrows more from Quantum Leap, with Nadia time-traveling into the bodies of her mother Nora and grandmother Vera.

In a recent interview with Variety, Lyonne was asked if season one dealt with the present, and season two dealt with the past, then season three might be about the future. Lyonne responded; “that thought has occurred to me, as well. The show is always going to be a philosophical, psychedelic meditation on the nature of time, mortality and so on.” But adds, “Who knows if they’ll ever let me do this again?”

Despite season three not being confirmed, the interviewer keeps pushing Lyonne on it and she says; “First of all, I’m so excited that you’ve been greenlighting the third season this entire interview. I’m really grateful and we’ll tell Netflix and we’re all so excited to hear the news from you. It feels like there’s an idea cooking for Season 3.”

Lyonne concludes by saying; “I don’t think I’ll ever be done with this show. It depends a lot about appetite and reception.” We all know how cancel-happy Netflix can be, so we’ll have to hope that the viewer numbers are strong enough to guarantee a third season.

Check out what else was new on Netflix in April.