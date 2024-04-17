We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Dolph Lundgren put Sylvester Stallone in the ICU while making Rocky 4

Dolph Lundgren reportedly put Sylvester Stallone in the hospital after actually punching him while filming the action movie Rocky 4.

Dolph Lundgren put Sylvester Stallone in the ICU while making Rocky 4
Emma-Jane Betts's Avatar

Published:

Rocky 

Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to taking a few on-screen punches. However, it turns out that one flick almost put him out of commission for good. In a retrospective for the classic action movie Rocky 4, Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter how his co-star, Dolph Lundgren hit him so hard that he ended up in intensive care.

Rocky 4, sees Lundgren take on the role of Ivan Drago, who ends up facing Rocky (Stallone) in the boxing ring. Stallone reportedly wanted the fight to look authentic and told his fellow actor to actually hit him as hard as he could – forgoing the two’s pre-planned choreography. It turns out that perhaps telling the muscular and athletic Lundgren to go in for a free-for-all wasn’t the best idea as, after the day of shooting, Stallone had to go to the hospital.

The actor went on to describe how getting hit by Lundgren felt like he had collided with a bus, and his injuries ended up landing him in the ICU. “Dolph Lundgren put me in the hospital for nine days,” Stallone said. “I knew I was in trouble when I showed up and nuns met you at the ICU.”

“Look, all I did was obey orders. He was the boss. I did what he told me.” While recalling the incident in an interview with the YouTube channel Invicta Fighting Championships, Lundgren explained.

YouTube Thumbnail

“We finished shooting in Vancouver, we shot the Russian stuff, and I came back to LA. The producer was like, ‘hey Dolph, you got two weeks off.'” When the actor asked why, the producer for Rocky 4 reportedly responded with, “Sly is in the hospital.”

There is seemingly no bad blood between the co-stars despite the big blow. Since Rocky 4, Stallone and Lundgren have worked together again in The Expendables franchise, and have even been known to prank one another on set.

Emma-Jane Betts is the Guides Editor of The Digital Fix. She helps our team cover all your favorite TV shows and movies, keeps all our guides up to date, and makes sure all our lists are filled with trusty recommendations. Emma-Jane is an entertainment journalist with over four years of editorial experience; she has covered film festivals, appeared on multiple radio shows, attended press conferences held by the likes of Amazon and Disney, and is a Rotten-Tomatoes-approved film critic. She’s also worked in the film industry and in a literary agency. You’ll likely find her rewatching The Lord of the Rings or quoting obscure horror movies in her spare time.