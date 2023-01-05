An R-rated cut of Mrs Doubtfire exists and we must see it

Mrs Doubtfire director Chris Columbus revealed that Robin Williams' penchant for improvisation meant several R-rated scenes of the family movie exist

Forget the Snyder Cut —  an R-rated version of Mrs Doubtfire exists, and we’ve never wanted to see anything more. The infamous ‘90s movie stars Robin Williams, who plays a divorced father that adopts the titular alter-ego in a bid to spend more time with his kids.

There are a couple of moments in the family movie where Williams hilariously toes the line, such as that window scene when he interacts with his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, but in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the comedy movie‘s director, Chris Columbus, revealed that there’s plenty more where that came from.

Responding to claims that an NC-17 cut of the Robin Williams movie exists, Columbus revealed that the amount of improvisation and alternate takes Williams did meant there was enough material for “three or four versions of the film” — including an R-rated one.

“The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he’ll do one or two, three scripted takes. And then he would say, ‘Then let me play.’ And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember,” he explained.

“He [Williams] would sometimes go into territory that wouldn’t be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film. I only [previously] used the phrase NC-17 as a joke. There could be no NC-17 version of the movie.”

The director added that these alternate cuts of Mrs Doubtfire might not necessarily be released separately, but could see the light of day if a documentary was ever made about the cult classic.

 “I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version,” he said. “The problem is, I don’t recall most of it. I only know what’s in the movie at this point because it’s been a long time. But I do remember it was outrageously funny material.”
