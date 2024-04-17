Robert Pattinson scared off an obsessed fan by taking her on bad date

Robert Pattinson’s known for telling crazy stories in interviews and admits that he regularly lies. So, every Pattinson story that comes to light or resurfaces needs to be taken with a helping of salt so large, it could serve as a seasoning on his unhinged handheld pasta snack concoction.

One of the oldest legends about Pattinson is that during the height of his Harry Potter fame (and on the cusp of Twilight stardom), a fan camped outside his apartment in Spain, where he was filming Little Ashes, a movie in which he plays Salvador Dali. He claims that the fan waited outside for three weeks.

One of the earliest sources for the story is this Marie Claire article from 2009. In which Pattinson is reported as saying; “I was so chronically bored that just one day… I said, ‘Hey, do you want to just go to dinner or something? I mean, no one else wants to hang out with me.”

He revealed the fan took him to her parents’ restaurant, but he still ended up with the bill! “I kind of complained about everything in my life for about two hours, and then she gave me the bill at the end,” he said. “I had to pay for it, and then she was never back outside my apartment ever again.”

Of course there’s a chance that the story is true, as Pattinson’s pants were probably less on fire back in those days. And it also seems as though he was no less weird back then, with his penchant for jumping out of trees.

