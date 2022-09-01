New Rick and Morty seasons will come every year from now on

New seasons of Rick and Morty will be airing every year, starting with season 6. The sci-fi series began back in 2013, and since then has cemented itself as the leading adult animated comedy. Rick and Morty season 6 will hit screens imminently, on September 4, and will continue the story as it left off with the seismic season 5 finale.

Speaking to Inverse, the Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder promised that, going forward, new seasons of the show would be airing yearly. He said: “We’ll have a season of the show every year from this point forward.” Previously, seasons have aired with around a two year gap, so this represents a major alteration in the schedule.

The shift in production will also allow fans of the show to have more Rick and Morty content than ever before. The change is also a huge commitment, and Rick and Morty’s die hard audience will be hoping that the commitment to quantity won’t come at the expense of the show’s consistent quality.

The upcoming season 6 will be expected to address some huge changes to the comedy series‘ status quo, which resulted from the conclusion to season 5. The season finales of Rick and Morty have set a precedent for big shake-ups, but the ending of season 5 was perhaps the most significant change to the future of the show so far. Rick was stripped of his title of the smartest man in any universe, while former-President Morty disappeared through a portal to an undisclosed location.

Rick and Morty season 6 could really go anywhere from that ending, so audiences will be eager to see where the show takes itself. Thankfully, the accelerated production schedule for the show will mean that fans of Rick and Morty won’t have to wait so long to see the follow-up to series’ finales in the future.

